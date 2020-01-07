Flooding in Maple Ridge after heavy rainfall

Rain expected to ease later this afternoon

Flooding along 224 Street in Maple Ridge on Tuesday. (Julie MacMillan photo)

Sections of 224 Street in Maple Ridge flooded over on Tuesday after heavy rainfall hit the region.

A rainfall warning was issued by Environment Canada about a moist Pacific frontal system bringing rain to the South Coast of the province.

It said the heavy rainfall that started Monday evening is expected to ease late this afternoon with expected accumulations of 60 mm to 90 mm.

Julie MacMillan, who lives north of 132 Avenue along 224 Street, says the water along the road was up past her knees at around noon on Tuesday.

She even saw two Timberline Ranch, employees using a canoe to get to their jobs at the very north end of the road.

Wednesday there is only a 40 per cent chance of rain with a chance of rain or snow tomorrow night.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter