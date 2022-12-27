Flooding possible as rainfall warning issued for Maple Ridge, Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada says 40 to 50 mm expected to fall Tuesday

FILE - Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. The weather agency says localized flooding is possible. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Maple Ridge is among a number of Metro Vancouver communities at risk of localized flooding Tuesday (Dec. 27).

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the region shortly before 5 a.m., saying an additional 40 to 50 mm of rain is likely to fall throughout the day, on top of the 20 to 30 mm that accumulated Monday. Even more is forecast for Squamish.

The weather agency says the risk for flooding comes from the fact that the ground is still too frozen to absorb much water. As a result, pooling, high river levels and debris flows are possible.

Environment Canada recommends that drivers turn on their lights, maintain a safe following distance and avoid driving through pooled water.

“Even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away.”

Further flooding is also predicted in coastal area in Metro Vancouver and eastern Vancouver Island.

“Swells and enhanced wave action carrying debris may cause damage to coastal infrastructure. East to southeast facing coastline may see larger waves and higher localized flooding.”

The coastal flood risk is expected to ease past the first high tide Tuesday, predicted for around 9 a.m. depending on the region. Rainfall is forecast to ease by Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO: Rock Maple Ridge concert returns this August with brand new lineup

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021maple ridgeMetro VancouverWeather