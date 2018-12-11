Crews are working to mitigate the flooding at Columbia Station Tuesday afternoon. (TransLink)

Flooding shuts down Columbia Station on Expo Line

TransLink says riders will be bused to connecting Expo and Millennium Line stations

An Expo Line station has been shut down after a downpour flooded parts of New Westminster.

TransLink said that there are no SkyTrains going through Columbia Station as of Tuesday afternoon.

Any SkyTrain rider whose route is affected by not going through Columbia Station can take a bus bridge between New Westminster Station and Braid Station to connect to the Millennium Line or one between New Westminster Station and Scott Road to connect along the Expo Line.

Millennium Line and Canada Line service is unaffected, the agency said.

The flooding comes after a rainfall warning was issued for Metro Vancouver earlier Tuesday morning.

Roads across the region have begin to flood and several ferries between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay have been cancelled.

