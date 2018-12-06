Flurries and slight risk of freezing rain for Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

A change in weather late Friday will bring a chance of flurries and the possibility of freezing rain to the Lower Mainland, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The high pressure system that has given the region clear and cold weather all week will give way on Friday.

“In advance of this system, cloud cover and winds will increase late in the day and likely hinder surface temperatures from dropping below zero Friday night,” Environment Canada said. “With the layer of relatively warmer air above the surface, a scenario of rain mixed with some wet snow is favoured.”

The transition also brings the risk of localized freezing rain in some areas of the eastern Fraser Valley.

“Locations that are sheltered from outflow winds and areas further up the Fraser Valley could remain at or below zero, resulting in pockets of freezing rain overnight Friday and Saturday morning,” the statement says.

The rain is expected to continue throughout the week, with the heaviest amounts forecast for Sunday and Thursday.

