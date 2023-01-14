Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Jan. 14. (Environment Canada map)

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Jan. 14. (Environment Canada map)

Fog advisory in effect, near zero visibility expected throughout much of B.C.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory Saturday evening (Jan. 14) into Sunday morning for much of the province.

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or already occurring, states Environment Canada in the advisory issued at 5:37 pm Jan. 14.

“Conditions are favourable for areas of dense fog to develop and persist tonight. An impulse will bring showers and flurries to the southern Interior starting Sunday morning,” notes the advisory.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

The foggy conditions are expected to persist Saturday evening to Sunday morning for southern, and to near noon or early afternoon for central and northern Interior.

The weather has been unseasonably warm in recent days in the Interior.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherTravel tips & advisories

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Dangerous avalanche around Revelstoke due to unpredictable snowpack
Next story
Hundreds flock to Maple Ridge school each week for 3-course meals

Just Posted

Students at SRT Secondary have certified chefs from Vancouver Community College teach them how to prepare more than 600 meals each week as part of the Samuels Bistro initiative. (VCC Culinary Arts/Special to The News)
Hundreds flock to Maple Ridge school each week for 3-course meals

Residents at Revera Sunwood will be celebrating Chinese New Year. (Google maps)
Free Chinese New Year celebration at seniors retirement community in Maple Ridge

Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters were pushing them out during June 2022. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident concerned there’s plenty of money spent on criminals but not homeless

The Ridge Meadows Burrards will make their picks in the WLA draft later this month. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards to make picks in WLA junior draft this month