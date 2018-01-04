(Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

RCMP say that poor weather and driver error played a role in collision

One woman was sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a single vehicle collision in Coquitlam Wednesday night.

According to Cpl. Michael McLaughlin, the crash took place just before 9 p.m. at Austin Avenue and Nelson Street.

The car crashed into a concrete retaining wall while driving through heavy fog.

McLaughlin said that although the investigation is ongoing, “early indications are that it’s driver error and that the fog may have played a role.”

Bystanders say that firefighters needed to use the Jaws of Life to free the woman, who was then taken to to Royal Columbian Hospital.

McLaughlin confirmed that fire crews were on scene and that the woman was taken to a local hospital.

He warned commuters to driver to the conditions, and not just the speed limit.

“Speed limits are meant for ideal condition,” McLaughlin said. “This time of year we have slippery road conditions.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs
Next story
Heavy fog, freezing rain hits Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Daughter’s Christmas present recovered from stolen car in Maple Ridge

Electric cello was addressed to a recipient in Mission.

Maple Ridge’s mountain road remains closed

Some want the Golden Ears Provincial Park to stay open year round

Ridge RCMP arrest two, recover stolen truck

Both suspects located in vehicle near St. Anne Avenue in downtown Maple Ridge.

Staff changes at Maple Ridge city hall

Director of recreation retiring

Today’s the day for random acts of kindness for late Maple Ridge man

Today would have been his 20th birthday.

VIDEO: Win Your Wish contest winners announced

More than 26,000 receipts were entered into the contest to win one of five prize packages

VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.’s oldest hospital

UPDATE: One person dead after highway crash in Mission

An accident between a car and a semi-truck proved fatal Wednesday night

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

5 to start your day

A Coquitlam car crash, possible shooting in Cloverdale and more

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Most Read