Food bank in Maple Ridge still helping people in emergencies despite holiday closure

Normal operation of the Friends In Need Food Bank to resume Tuesday, Jan. 3

Clients of the food bank in Maple Ridge are still able to access services in an emergency, during their annual shut down.

Executive director of the Friends In Need Food Bank, Mary Robson explained that the reason why they close at this time of the year is for staff and volunteers to get caught up on the work.

“We do this every year because of the volume of donations,” said Robson.

“And to maintain client services at the same time – it’s just too overwhelming for them,” she said.

Robson noted that all their clients were reminded about the closure ahead of time, and were given extra food during their previous pickup.

A notice posted on the food bank’s windows noted the the closure dates: Dec. 26-31 and Jan. 1 and 2.

The Maple Ridge depot will open again for regular service on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Pitt Meadows depot for Pitt Meadows clients for two days during the holidays, and the Seniors Food Bank also had limited hours.

Both will also resume regular service on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Anyone requiring food bank services because of an emergency can call: 604-466-3663, local 202, in Maple Ridge; 604-460-4619 in Pitt Meadows; and 604-380-0516 for the Seniors Food Bank.

Food bank manager Evan Seal noted that the food bank will be staffed until about noon each day until full service resumes.

Donations can be dropped off by appointment only by calling the Maple Ridge number.

