A family of four will see their grocery bills rise by $500 next year, according to a Canadian University study. (Photo courtesy of USDA.)

Food banks see food cost rising, more demand for help

Maple Ridge has an increasing number of agencies providing charitable meals - Robson

The cost of food is rising in Canada and the head of the Friends in Need Food Bank in Maple Ridge expects to see more people needing donations.

Mary Robson, executive director of the food bank that serves Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, was aware of a new university report predicting food costs will increase by nearly $500 for Canadian families in 2020.

According to a joint study by Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph, a family of four will pay $12,667 for food, which is a $487 increase.

Meat will be the biggest riser, up an estimated four to six per cent.

“We are going to see an increase,” Robson said. “It’s not just the cost of food going up, its the whole rising cost of living.”

She said the food bank does a means test to see whether people qualify for regular assistance. The threshold increased last year, and will again in 2020.

“We will be raising that bar to allow more families to qualify.”

READ ALSO: Holiday Train a Friend of food bank.

Robson said the food bank is seeing a continuing increase in demand.

The food bank added seniors outreach in November, with food banks now offered at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon.

They are becoming increasingly popular, and seniors particularly benefit from the fresh produce in the perishable food recovery program.

“They are having such a hard time making ends meet at the end of the month,” Robson said of seniors.

The number of registered food-bank clients has held steady at just over 700 households over the past year, said Robson.

However, there are a growing number of organizations providing food for those in need, either by providing community meals or through programs by groups including the Kiwanis, Rotary and Youth Unlimited.

In addition to feeding the families registered with their organization, the food bank also helps some of these programs access their donated food.

Robson noted thousands of pounds of donated food are diverted to farms for livestock, because they are past their expiry date, and asked people to “check the date before you donate.”

• The CP Holiday Train is a key food bank fundraiser and stops at Port Haney Station in Maple Ridge on Monday, Dec. 16 at 7:50 p.m., then moves down the tracks to Pitt Meadows for 8:55 p.m.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Just Posted

Food banks see food cost rising, more demand for help

Maple Ridge has an increasing number of agencies providing charitable meals - Robson

Maple Ridge council looks at nuisance bylaw

Measures on agenda for new year includes fines

December vehicle break-ins down from last year in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Police advise to still be cautious

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

Maple Ridge pool reopening date Feb. 3

Tentative schedule set for Leisure Centre reno completion, staff training

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

‘Absolutely devastating’: Laptops, gift cards stolen from Surrey Christmas Bureau

Executive director says it’s a ‘huge blow’ and the charity was ‘already struggling for teen gifts’

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

10,000 affordable rentals a year needed to tackle Metro Vancouver housing crisis: report

The report focused on building government-funded housing, rather than relying on the private sector

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

Most Read