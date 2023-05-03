Food truck operators anxious to be part of Ridge Meadows Home Show

Japanese Teriyaki Express will be making its debut at this year’s festival

The Tornado Truck will be at the Ridge Meadows Home Show from May 7 to 9. (Ridge Meadows Home Show/Special to The News)

In addition to having a diverse range of entertainment options, the Ridge Meadows Home Show will also feature a long list of food trucks for attendees to enjoy.

According to assistant event coordinator Jhammi Gunnarsen, this year’s home show will have 15 different food trucks, each offering their own signature dishes, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

RELATED: Ridge Meadows Home Show back, bigger than ever

Some food trucks have been a home show staple for years, but others are much newer to the Maple Ridge festival.

“A lot of the trucks have been on the waitlist for years,” explained Gunnarsen. “They love it here so they just keep coming back.”

For instance, the Tornado Truck – which is known for its spiral potato dish – is returning for the second year after making a successful debut at last year’s home show.

“People always ask if it’s the original Tornado Truck from Vancouver, and we have to tell them that it’s not but it’s the exact same type of potato tornado dish,” said Gunnarsen.

And coming to the festival for the first time this year is Japanese Teriyaki Express, which offers chicken, beef, and tofu rice bowls with their own signature teriyaki sauce.

The full list of food trucks participating in the Food Truck Festival at this year’s home show includes:

• Cannoli King

• Corndog King

• Tin Lizzy Fish and Chips

• G’s Donairs

• Insominiac’s Coffee Company

• Melt Town Grilled Cheese and Poutine

• Tin Lizzy Mini Donuts

• Reel Mac and Cheese

• Salt Spring Noodle Bar

• Smoothie Shoppe

• Street Dogs

• Sweet Tooth Creamery

• Japanese Teriyaki Express

• Tornado Truck

• Wings

RELATED: More visitors attend last year’s home show in Maple Ridge than 2019

Food trucks will be on-site at the home show from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Ridge Meadows Home Show will be taking place from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Planet Ice and the Albion Fairgrounds, at 23588 Jim Robson Way, in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for a family. The Family Fest is free.

For more information go to ridgemeadowshomeshow.com.

FestivalFoodFood and Drinkmaple ridge