For the record: Youth mental health services offered out of Golden Ears Medical Clinic

An article in the July 10 issue of The News, New way to help the kids, incorrectly stated that scaled down services were being offered out of the Greg Moore Youth Centre. The correct information is that youth mental health services will be temporarily offered at the Golden Ears Medical Clinic during renovations. The clinic is located at 20395 Lougheed Highway, Suite 140. For information, call 604-465-1066.

