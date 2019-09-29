Forgotten lottery ticket was worth $250,000

Several months after buying a ticket, Langley couple finally checked to see if it was a winner

Here’s why it’s a good idea to check your lottery ticket.

Last spring, Langley residents Rhonda and Steven Evjenth purchased a Lotto 6/49 and BC/49 ticket for the April 20, 2019 draw from the Super Save gas station on 200th Street.

Assuming they would not win, the Evjenths forgot about the ticket until recently, when Steven scanned it and discovered the couple was $250,010 richer.

They took home a $250,000 Guaranteed Prize from the Lotto 6/49 draw, plus an additional $10 from the BC/49 draw that same day.

“We heard about the ten bonus draws for Lotto 6/49 and thought ‘this is a good chance to buy one’,” said Steven.

Out running errands when he remembered the forgotten ticket, Steven said it was just like any other Sunday.

“I went to get my hair cut and to pick up some wine for my wife,” he explained.

“I scanned the ticket and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I had to go to a second store and ask the retailer to validate it for me. When I realized it was real, I went straight home.”

Added Rhonda, “He got home and I was confused why he didn’t buy any wine. He told me he had a little problem, showed me the ticket and I started screaming.”

On what winning the lottery means for them, Steven said, “It’s exciting and it allows us to relax a bit,” while Rhonda said she had been dreaming of going back to Hawaii.

So far this year, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $64 million in prize winning Lotto 6/49 tickets.

