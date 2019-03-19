The historic Sumas Powerhouse goes up for auction starting on Friday. Submitted photo

Former B.C. Electric substation, now luxury mansion, up for auction

Historic estate in Abbotsford open for bids starting Friday

One of the oldest buildings in Abbotsford is officially open for bids beginning on Friday.

The Sumas Powerhouse, built in 1906 by the B.C. Electric Corporation, is available to the highest bidder, and the completely restored and modernized property will sell without reserve by March 28.

Located at 39623 Old Yale Road, the Powerhouse boasts 12 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, five kitchens, four balconies, an elevator and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar.

The property spans 11,462 square feet and includes more than 2.35 acres of land.

It was last listed at $4.999 million, but the without-reserve stipulation means the market will dictate both its pricing floor and ceiling.

American company Concierge Auctions is handling the auction portion of the sale, and project sales manager Scott Pate said his company offers luxury-property sellers the chance to ease the sales process.

“Luxury property can sometimes sit on the market for a long time, and this electric station is a great example of a very unique property that is difficult to find a buyer for because there really are no comparables,” he said.

Pate arrived in Abbotsford in late-February and has been hosting open houses at the location every day.

“A project manager like me comes on site for four to six weeks and we market the property extremely hard,” he said. “We want to create a buzz for it in Abbotsford and Vancouver, but we have wide-reaching arms all over the world, and the auction process makes it more available for people in all different time zones.”

The auction process is similar to eBay, with all bids being submitted online.

Those interested in participating in the auction must sign all the terms and conditions and wire in a $100,000 refundable bidder deposit.

The winning bid has 30 days to close the sale, just like any other real estate transaction.

Pate and Concierge Auctions also partner with a local agent, and in this case are working with Sara Gilloly of Re/Max All Points Realty.

Pate said the Sumas Powerhouse, which was used for many years to house equipment for the Fraser Valley line of Vancouver’s commuter and cargo streetcar system, is an extremely unique property.

“What a legendary building this is,” he said. “I’ve heard lots of stories from many of the locals coming in. I didn’t see what it looked like before, but what an amazing finish job the seller has done. There is so much imagination put into it and the overall quality is just fantastic.”

Bidding opens on Friday at 2 p.m. For more information, visit conciergeauctions.com/auctions/39623-old-yale-road-abbotsford-british-columbia-canada.

Previous story
Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget
Next story
A Canadian is the alleged informant in the U.S. college bribery scandal

Just Posted

Teacher receives reprimand after 2017 altercation with student

Gregory Norman Brock and a Grade 11 student had an altercation in a school gym.

RMMBA holds first training session of season in Maple Ridge

Players wore green in honour of St. Patrick’s Day

UPDATE: Location for more temporary supportive housing in Maple Ridge by end of week

Evacuation shelter now a night refuge only, then shuts for good March 31.

Getting dry in Maple Ridge, be careful

Two brush fires recently already

More condos sought for downtown Maple Ridge project

Seeking 20 per cent increase in number of units

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

Avalanche control tomorrow on Highway 1

Expect closures of up to two hours east of Revelstoke

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

Kids found playing darts with syringes in Vancouver Island park

Saanich police is urging people to throw out their syringes properly and safely

Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious: police

Ben Tyner was reported missing when his riderless horse was discovered on a logging road

Most Read