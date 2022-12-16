Bill Rotheisler, head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak - Castlegar News File)

Bill Rotheisler, head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak - Castlegar News File)

Former B.C. junior hockey coach charged for voyeurism in Penticton

William Frank Rotheisler was charged and had his first appearance on Dec. 8

A former hockey coach and Penticton man has been charged for voyeurism in an incident from July.

William Frank Rotheisler, born in 1982, had his first appearance in Penticton’s Law Courts on Dec. 8, and according to court records will be back in court on Dec. 21.

The incident allegedly took place on July 27 in Penticton, and the charge is for secretly observing and/or recording nudity in a private place.

Rotheisler has been a coach for junior hockey in B.C. for many years, including with the Princeton Posse, the Castlegar Rebels, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, and most recently the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

According to Rotheisler’s LinkedIn, he was also a program director and coach at the Okanagan Hockey Academy for a number of years.

READ ALSO: Princeton man faces charge for allegedly harassing mayor

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtSports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey’s top Mountie Brian Edwards: ‘We have public safety in order’
Next story
‘Money on the table’: Those who don’t file tax returns miss benefits delivered by CRA

Just Posted

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement advising of flurries in the forecast starting overnight Dec. 17, 2022. (News Bulletin file)
Wintry mix of weather coming this weekend for Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley

Ken Stewart, president of the Alouette River Management Society. (The News files)
Maple Ridge conservation group supports Katzie in case against Hydro

Highland Park Elementary school fulfilled all of the wishes posted on its annual giving tree. (Highland Park Elementary/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge elementary school uses wishes for Christmas tree decorations

LORD TWEEDSMUIR 65, R.E. MOUNTAIN 52 (Langley Events Centre photo)
Girl’s basketball tournament heads to finals Friday

Pop-up banner image