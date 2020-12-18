Then-B.C. legislature executives Gary Lenz and Craig James speak from their lawyer’s office after their suspension, Nov. 27, 2018. (Black Press files)

Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

Craig James has been charged as part of a special police probe into allegations of misspending in the B.C. Legislature.

On Friday (Dec. 18), special prosecutor David Butcher and Brock Martin announced that James, the former legislature clerk, has been charged with four counts of breach of trust by a public officer and two counts of fraud over $5,000.

The charges were filed Thursday. James made his first appearance in the Victoria Courthouse Friday.

In November 2018, the BC Prosecution Service announced it would be appointing special prosecutors to investigate allegations that James used his position to advance his own personal interests over the public good.

More to come.

BC legislature

Most Read