Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has found a former RCMP officer guilty of five counts of indecently assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

Alan Davidson was found not guilty of two other charges of indecent assault involving two other complainants by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan.

Court heard Davidson was in his 20s and coached hockey, basketball and baseball at the time of the offences and served as an auxiliary Mountie before later becoming an RCMP officer in Saskatchewan.

During his trial in Kamloops in September, the complainants testified that the assaults included sexual touching and oral sex.

RELATED: Former Clearwater coach won’t testify in sex-crimes trial

A publication ban in the case protects the identity of the complainants, who are now in their 50s but were mostly in their early teens at the time of the assaults.

Donegan’s judgment was posted online earlier this week after she found Davidson guilty of the charges on Dec. 19.

In her judgment, Donegan refers to one of the men “visibly shaking” during his testimony, and says another “exhibited what appeared to be genuine emotions of shame, embarrassment and sadness.”

Two of the complainants described Davidson as a mentor to them when they were boys.

Donegan said in order to find Davidson guilty, the Crown had to prove the accused applied force to the complainant, that the act was indecent and that the complainant did not consent. At the time, consent to sexual activity with an adult could be given at the age of 14.

The defence argued that the complainants’ memories were unreliable because of the amount of time that had passed.

In finding Davidson not guilty of two indecent assault charges, Donegan said the Crown was unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that consent wasn’t given.

The charge of indecent assault in the Criminal Code dates back to a time before the crime of sexual assault was created.

Police began their investigation following a complaint in November 2012 and laid charges after a 16-month investigation.

Davidson was arrested in March 2014 in Calgary where he was living and working for Alberta’s sheriff services.

The Mounties have said he served at RCMP detachments in Saskatchewan and Alberta from February 1982 until he retired in August 1996.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO
Next story
Fentanyl-related deaths up by 30 per cent in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Fentanyl-related deaths up by 30 per cent in Maple Ridge

Latest stats from BC Coroner’s Service

UPDATE: Mother pushes child out of way of pickup truck that hit bus stop in Maple Ridge

Mother and son from Mission taken to hospital.

Letter: Housing First leads to reductions in costly services

Brave leadership is sorely needed.

Homeless to find shelter in Maple Ridge churches

New Mat Program starts Thursday

Stonewater Rapture shines spotlight on sexual exploitation

The play was performed in front of a select audience at Garibaldi secondary

UPDATE: Mother pushes child out of way of pickup truck that hit bus stop in Maple Ridge

Mother and son from Mission taken to hospital.

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Fentanyl increasingly found in drugs in Downtown Eastside: study

News comes after it was announced fentanyl was linked to 81% of fatal overdoses in B.C. last year

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Most Read