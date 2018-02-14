Former B.C. sports coach charged with sexually assaulting minor

RCMP say there may have been other underage victims of Richard Codie Hindle, known as Codie Anderson

A 35-year-old Chilliwack man involved in local youth sports dating back to 2005 has been charged with sexually assaulting at least one underage youth.

Richard Codie Hindle (known by many as Codie Anderson) was arrested without incident for offences dating back to 2011, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

Hindle coached basketball at a local leisure centre as well as at elementary and middle schools.

Police say he has overseen overnight programs, camping trips and a sports academy, and that there may be other victims.

The 35-year-old Hindle was arrested after a lengthy investigation by the RCMP dating back to early 2016 when allegations of sexual assault emerged.

“We are mindful that there may be other victims who have not reported to police, we encourage you to talk to your children about any contact they may have had with Mr. Hindle,” said Chilliwack RCMP Staff Sgt. Darren Stevely.

Hindle was charged with one count of sexual interference with a minor, according to a Chilliwack RCMP press release, and he was due in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information or who believes they know someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP and quote file number 2016-6735. Anyone who is a victim and does not reside in the Chilliwack area is asked to report to police in that community.

To report anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text BCTIP and your tip to CRIMES (274637).

