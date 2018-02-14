Former B.C. sports coach charged with sexually assaulting minor

RCMP say there may have been other underage victims of Richard Codie Hindle, known as Codie Anderson

A 35-year-old Chilliwack man involved in local youth sports dating back to 2005 has been charged with sexually assaulting at least one underage youth.

Richard Codie Hindle (known by many as Codie Anderson) was arrested without incident for offences dating back to 2011, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

Hindle coached basketball at a local leisure centre as well as at elementary and middle schools.

Police say he has overseen overnight programs, camping trips and a sports academy, and that there may be other victims.

The 35-year-old Hindle was arrested after a lengthy investigation by the RCMP dating back to early 2016 when allegations of sexual assault emerged.

“We are mindful that there may be other victims who have not reported to police, we encourage you to talk to your children about any contact they may have had with Mr. Hindle,” said Chilliwack RCMP Staff Sgt. Darren Stevely.

Hindle was charged with one count of sexual interference with a minor, according to a Chilliwack RCMP press release, and he was due in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information or who believes they know someone who may have been a victim is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP and quote file number 2016-6735. Anyone who is a victim and does not reside in the Chilliwack area is asked to report to police in that community.

To report anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text BCTIP and your tip to CRIMES (274637).

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift
Next story
17 dead, suspect identified in Florida school shooting

Just Posted

Maple Ridge father, daughter up for B.C. sports awards

Maggie Coles-Lyster and Barry Lyster finalists for Sport B.C. awards.

Burrards win u-15 B.C. field title

Finally defeat Coquitlam in championship final.

UPDATE: Snow closes road into Golden Ears park

This is the second time this season that the park has been closed to traffic

Medals and more for Maple Ridge trampoline team

Two members qualify for nationals.

Garibaldi club building a robot

Competition ignites a passion for science and tech

B.C. communities get funding for Family Day events

Maple Ridge receives $4,000 for four events

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

Former B.C. sports coach charged with sexually assaulting minor

RCMP say there may have been other underage victims of Richard Codie Hindle, known as Codie Anderson

17 dead, suspect identified in Florida school shooting

Police say suspect is a former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Vancouver remains Canada’s second priciest rental city: stats

Burnaby, Victoria, Kelowna and Abbotsford all made the list of 26 cities

Most Read