Karin Adams and her daughter, Catherine, were sentenced for animal cruelty charges relating to animals seized by the BC SPCA from a property near Houston on Aug. 28, 2014. (Contributed photo)

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

A former B.C. woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after she was convicted of animal cruelty charges.

Catherine Adams was handed the sentence in a provincial courtroom at Drumheller, Alta., on Friday.

Adams and her mother, Karin, were charged after police found 11 horses, 25 dogs and 17 birds in distress at their home near the village of Hanna, northeast of Calgary, in 2015.

The pair have a long history of animal abuse in B.C.

BC SPCA officials seized 16 dogs from their care at a home in Quesnel last July.

Karin was found weeks later with eight dogs in terrible condition in a hotel room in Innisfail, Alta., and subsequently charged with impersonating a peace officer and mischief relating to interfering with property.

Both women are under a 20-year ban on owning animals following the seizure of several dogs and horses from a property in Houston, B.C, in 2014. Emaciation, parasite infestation, lack of food, water and medical treatment were among the conditions the animals.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns
Next story
Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Just Posted

Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

B.C. SPCA reveals necropsy results.

Looking Back: ‘Because he died that day’

Tthis Remembrance Day marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Maple Ridge school bus operator says seatbelts a good discussion

People passing when lights flashing of greater concern

Dark, dramatic and whistfully dreamy dominate annual piano concert in Pitt Meadows

The 22nd annual Fall Piano Concert takes place Nov. 16

Charge reduced for one of three accused in 2017 murder of Michael Bonin

One of the three men accused of killing Michael Bonin has had the charge against him reduced.

700 poppies to surround RCL Branch 88 for Remembrance Day

Kanaka Creek elementary students plant the first 65 poppies

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

5 to start your day

Ex-BC Lion charged in former girlfriend’s murder, one killed in Port Coquitlam and more

Police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

A man was arrested after emergency crews were at the scene throughout the night

Most Read