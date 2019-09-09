(Pixabay)

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

A former coach at a youth hockey club in the Lower Mainland has been released after being charged with child porn offences, the club says.

The coach, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, is charged with possession and distribution of child porn as well as attempting to lure a minor, according to Robert Ward, president of the Burnaby Winter Club’s board of directors.

The accused had worked with the club from August 2018 to last April, when his contract expired. He’d also worked for them for one season back in 2013 as an assistant coach.

There has been no indication if the charges have any connection to the club, Ward said.

He said Port Moody police contacted the organization last week, saying they had arrested, charged and released the man on conditions. He declined to share those conditions, but did say one of them bans the accused from being at or near the club or having any contact with its members.

The club sent a letter to parents on Friday about the charges, saying they were cooperating fully with police.

They also hosted a meeting for parents on Sunday, also inviting the Port Moody police, and spoke to several more parents during the season’s tryouts that weekend.

ALSO READ: North Vancouver music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Ward told Black Press Media that the club wants to give members as much information as possible because “all of us our parents,” and called the allegations “very disturbing.”

The screening process for new hires is “extremely rigorous,” he added. It includes personal and professional references, a background check, and an online certification course on how to prevent abuse, bullying and harassment.

“There were no lapses in our background or screening,” Ward said. “We never had a single complaint about this coach. His year-end coaching surveys from the families were all positive.”

Port Moody police have not returned a request for comment.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years
Next story
New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

Just Posted

Old Maple Ridge house will be an expensive fixer-upper

Report says cost will be $1.7 m to restore at cemetery

JIBC hires first female director of fire and safety division

Charlene Jordan-Jones was a member of the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service

Trial starts for Curtis Sagmoen, accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

New trials ordered for two accused robbers convicted in Surrey court

They were convicted of 14 crimes following robberies in Surrey, Langley and Maple Ridge

Condo plans for historic corner in Maple Ridge

319 units planned for former site of Mussallem Motors

B.C. man pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Life-sized orca replicas expected for next Royal BC Museum exhibit

The orcas are based on three J-pod members who’ve passed away in recent years

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

Most Read