Former citizen of the year nominated as BC Liberal candidate for Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows

Cheryl Ashlie was delighted to have a room full of her supporters and family as she was officially nominated as the BC Liberal candidate for the riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows on Saturday afternoon.

‘It just feels very right, Ashlie said, “So yeah, I’m very happy with it.

The 2017 Maple Ridge Citizen of the Year in 2017 is well known to the region.

She is a former three-term school trustee and a two-term city councillor and is currently working as a project manager in family medical services as well as serving as president of the Alouette River Management Society.

While Ashlie is riding high after the nomination, she acknowledged the work ahead of her.

“Right now I need to get out on the doorsteps and I want to talk to the folks and see what it is they think needs to be done to make sure that their future in British Columbia is solid,” she said.

“I just want to find out what families need,” she added, What they think government is getting right and where we’re not getting it right. I want to just get as much feedback as possible and funnel that back into the party to make sure we build a platform that’s solid for this community.”

In a BC Liberal press release, party leader Andrew Wilkinson gave his thoughts on the new candidate.

“Our approach to winning the next election is simple – nominate great candidates who understand their communities, work hard, listen to voters, and believe in opportunity for all of BC,” said Wilkinson. “Cheryl is the perfect example of the renewed team we’re building – combining experience and a heart for her community with a fresh perspective and incredible work ethic.”

The BC Liberal nomination in the neighbouring riding of Maple Ridge-Mission is currently open, and a candidate selection meeting date will be set in the coming weeks.



