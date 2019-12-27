Former youth pastor Samuel Emerson is to be sentenced on one count of sexual assault, during proceedings set for May 21, 2020 in Surrey. (File photo)

Former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault to be sentenced in May

Surrey Provincial Court judge cleared Samuel Emerson of most charges last month

Former Cloverdale youth pastor Samuel Emerson, found guilty of one count of sexual assault in connection with allegations that police made public in October 2017, is to be sentenced in Surrey Provincial Court in late spring.

READ MORE: Sole guilty finding in case against former Cloverdale youth pastor, wife tried for sexual assault

READ MORE: UPDATE: Cloverdale pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Court officials confirmed Monday that May 21, 2020 has been set for the proceedings.

Emerson was found guilty in November, following a trial that got underway in April and concluded Sept. 4. He was tried on five counts of sexual assault, two counts of touching a young person for a sexual purpose and one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

His wife, Madelaine Emerson – tried on a total of four charges – was acquitted of all counts.

The assaults were alleged to have happened between 2013 and 2017, at the Emerson family home and at the Cowichan River Bible Camp. The husband and wife were arrested in May 2017.

In finding Samuel Emerson guilty of the one count, Judge Mark Jetté concluded that the complainant’s apparent consent to have sex with Emerson was induced.

There is a publication ban on any information that could reveal the identity of alleged victims or witnesses.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat
Next story
Travellers face multiple-sailing waits at ferry terminals on busiest day of the season

Just Posted

Trees cut on Maple Ridge’s iconic Fern Crescent

Two dead hemlocks cut down near road

Update: Pedestrian struck on Golden Ears Way in Maple Ridge

Traffic down to one lane southbound as police investigate.

Fewer people needed Christmas hamper help

Only 388 families from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows signed up

Maple Ridge officer slashed during Christmas Day arrest

Struggle ensued, bystander helps out

Hammond cannabis store closes its doors

Maple Ridge outlet raided Dec. 18, will not re-open

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault to be sentenced in May

Surrey Provincial Court judge cleared Samuel Emerson of most charges last month

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

Travellers face multiple-sailing waits at ferry terminals on busiest day of the season

Three-sailing waits in Nanaimo, two-sailing waits in Victoria, Tsawwassen and West Vancouver

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

Most Read