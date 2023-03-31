Erin O’Toole speaks during a media availability in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Former Conservative leader O’Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring

Statement on social media today says he plans to keep his seat until the end of the spring session

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring.

The Ontario MP led the Conservatives and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, when a majority of his caucus voted to remove him from the post.

That followed months of tensions over O’Toole’s management of caucus and attempts to moderate the party’s image.

Those efforts led to concerns that he flip-flopped on key policy positions, including on carbon pricing and gun control.

O’Toole has kept a low profile on Parliament Hill since his ousting and in a statement on social media today says he plans to keep his seat until the end of the spring session.

He says he remains “a proud Conservative” and had “the unique privilege to lead our party amid a challenging time for our country.”

