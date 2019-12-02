Former councillor seeking B.C. Liberal nomination

A former city councillor, school trustee and constituency assistant in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, is now seeking that seat in the B.C. legislature.

Cheryl Ashlie announced Friday she’s seeking the B.C. Liberal party nomination for that riding. The nomination process is expected in the new year.

Ashlie is president of the Alouette River Management Society and also, until she announced her candidacy, was a columnist for The News. She’s now ceased writing the column but remains president of ARMS.

Ashlie, a former Citizen of the Year, also used to be constituency assistant to Doug Bing when he was Liberal MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

Ashlie said she’s seen a shift in ideology in the B.C. Liberals towards addressing social issues. “I feel a stronger attachment to the B.C. Liberals than I even did before,” she said.

Ashlie said had a good understanding of what local residents want, such as being able to provide for their families themselves and for their kids to be able to buy a home, with an education system that meets their needs and gives them the ability to pursue post-secondary education.

“I’ve always struggled hugely with the NDP with how they just spend with no foward thinking about how that can be sustained,” Ashlie said.

She said she wondered how the B.C. Liberal party got labelled as one that doesn’t care about social issues or the environment. “Anybody who I know who’s a B.C. Liberal absolutely does,” she said.

Ashlie added that while she may disagree with people on issues, but that it never becomes personal.

In November, the Alouette River Management Society announced the launch of the Save Our Salmon campaign. Ashlie said the group will fight Maple Ridge city council’s third-reading approval of a 26-home riverfront subdivision on the South Alouette River.

Ashlie said she wasn’t in conflict with Maple Ridge council. “I’m in conflict with their decision on an issue.

“I don’t get in conflict with people. I get in conflict with issues,” she said, adding that she’ll never hold the views of others against them.

She said that people want government to deliver balanced budgets, progressive economic policies and infrastructure projects, adding that “people also care deeply about looking after those who are less fortunate.

“We want authentic environmental stewardship,” and responsive social and health-care services, she said on Facebook.

The riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Lisa Beare.



