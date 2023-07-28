Former Maple Ridge massage therapist found to have harassed prospective patient

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. has found Jeremy Jakobsze breached their code of ethics following an investigation stemming from an incident in 2020, with a dental hygienist who refused to wear a mask when accessing services at the massage clinic. (Jeremy Jakobsze Registered Massage Therapy website)

A former Maple Ridge massage therapist has been found in breach of the profession’s code of ethics after it was determined he harassed and acted vengefully against a prospective patient who posted a negative online review.

On Monday, July 24, a discipline committee panel with the College of Massage Therapists of B.C., released their decision about the conduct of Jeremy Jakobsze, who was a registered massage therapist at the time of the allegations against him. He has since resigned his registration, on Nov. 25, 2022.

There were two main allegations against Jakobsze. The panel found Jakobsze “engaged in unjustified acts of retribution or harassment” against the client, and communicated unprofessionally with college staff when they began their investigation into the initial allegations.

An investigation began into Jakobsze’s conduct after an incident on June 3, 2020, when he had an altercation with a prospective female patient, who then posted on online review about her experience.

Jakobsze claimed in October last year the incident was the result of a dental hygienist who refused to wear a mask when accessing services at his message clinic. He claimed she tried to force her way into the clinic twice before he told her he couldn’t treat her, because she didn’t have a mask.

In its decision, the panel said that on our about June 4, 2020, Jakobsze filed a complaint with the regulatory body that governs the dental hygienists in B.C. and accused her of engaging in “fraudulent” acts, “theft”, and “gender-based harassment” against him.

When his complaint was dismissed, he then contacted her employer by email and by phone, and told them that she posed a risk to other people.

He then wrote to a representative of the Health Professions Review Board on Oct. 20, 2020, telling them that there was a reason to be concerned about her mental health and that she had engaged in “hate speech” – a complaint he also made to the RCMP.

In the second allegation, the panel said Jakobsze sent an email to an investigator with the college on Aug. 31, 2020, calling them “unprofessional.” He described the college’s inquiry and discipline director as “someone with a mental delay” in an email to them on Nov. 4, 2020.

Another email to the director the following day, Jakobsze wrote, ““I don’t know who touched you when you were 12 or what boy didn’t like you in high school, but it is not my fault that someone hurt you previously in life… It is absolutely clear that you have a vendetta against me for unjustified or unclarified reasons… You need to stop harassing me and my family to suit your own sexist motives… You are unfit to carry out your duties. I will see to it that you are removed from your position.”

When the registrar of the college responded to the email, telling Jakobsze that it was “unacceptable and unprofessional”, suggesting he apologize, Jakobsze emailed the registrar, calling the director “negligent,” and “delayed,” saying they need to be removed from their position, and telling the registrar that they need to get their “head straight.”

Jakobsze would later call the investigation a “kangaroo court” and told the college’s legal counsel, “You can be a criminal if you want. Just ask yourself if it’s worth it.”

Then around Dec. 10, 2020, he told the college in a response to a question on his 2021 college registration renewal declaration that,” I am subject to abuse of power and hate crimes by (the director), the registrar and the inquiry committee”.

Now that a decision has been made, the panel has requested both the college and Jakobsze submit in writing what they think would be an appropriate penalty and costs, which will be decided at a later date.

