Former Maple Ridge mayor, MLA dies

Norm Jacobsen was a former mayor of Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

A service is being planned for May 1 in honour of a former mayor and MLA of Maple Ridge who died a few weeks ago.

Norman Jacobsen died on April 17 on what was his 89th birthday, according to an obituary on the Garden Hill Cremation and Funeral Services website.

He had served as mayor of Maple Ridge from 1976 to 1981, and as what was then called an alderman in 1971 and 1972.

He also served as a Social Credit MLA for the Dewdney constituency from 1986 to 1991 and served in two cabinet posts, as minister of consumer services and labour and minister of social services and housing.

He was also involved in the Truck Loggers Association and Pacific Logging Congress and had his own logging company, Jay-Vee Logging, in Maple Ridge.

“His friends and family will remember him for his love of sheep and horses, but most of all for his unfaltering love, guidance, quiet strength and his love for Jesus,” the obituary says.

Norman is survived by his wife Launi, son Tore and daughter Heidi Owen.

Owen remembered her dad “as a man of few words. He wasn’t much for small talk,” but when he spoke, people listened, Owen said.

She added that some of the highlights for Jacobsen when he was Maple Ridge mayor was helping open the Maple Meadows Business Park, as well as getting Maple Ridge connected to the Metro Vancouver water supply because there wasn’t enough local water capacity to sustain growth.

As minister of social services and housing, Jacobsen brought in the first funding for children with autism.

“He was so proud of helping children with that,” Owen said.

Former Maple Ridge mayor Ernie Daykin said the same thing.

“Norm was a real gentleman. He had a quiet determination about him that, in my view, got things done. He was a real good guy.”

The service will take place in the Maple Ridge Baptist Church, at 11 a.m. on May 1.


