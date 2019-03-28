Former southern Alberta teacher acquitted of sexually exploiting student

Jentry Jack Salmon, who is 35, was charged in 2017 with one count each of child luring and sexual exploitation

A former high school teacher in southern Alberta has been found not guilty of having an illegal relationship with a student.

Jentry Jack Salmon, who is 35, was charged in 2017 with one count each of child luring and sexual exploitation.

The complainant, who was 17 when Salmon was charged, testified that she and Salmon went on drives together and that he kissed her on the neck and cheek a number of times.

Justice E.C. Wilson, who acquitted Salmon, said he based his verdict on the testimony of Salmon’s wife, who told court her husband was at home on the nights he was alleged to have met the student.

Salmon testified that he only met with the student to offer his help with issues she faced in school and at home.

He testified that he immediately took steps to distance himself from the student, when he discovered she was developing feelings for him.

Outside court, Salmon said the past 2 1/2 years have taken a toll on him and his family.

“It’s been hard on everybody and we sure appreciate the verdict that was reached,” Salmon said Thursday.

“Everybody shares their opinions and decides my guilt based on things that are read or printed or said by others and, all along, I never had a chance to defend myself until this week.

“This was the first week that I’ve had an opportunity to do that and, obviously, the verdict was reached because of that.”

Salmon was suspended from his position with the West Wind School Division.

He said he is not sure if he wants to return to teaching, but will try to ensure his teaching certificate remains valid.

“That’s what I’ve always wanted to do all my life. It’s hard not to feel a little bit jaded and a little bit burned right now.”

The complainant and her family left court without speaking to the media. (CHLB, CTV)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report
Next story
Veterans Affairs Minister injured while touring submarine in Victoria

Just Posted

Marijuana company Agrima announces sale

Health Canada was revoking company’s licence

Downtown enhancement project nears completion

Major roadwork done through downtown Maple Ridge

Rally Saturday to oppose Burnett Street housing

Maple Ridge councillor hopes Victoria hears residents

Homeowners assaulted during residential break-ins

Two hospitalized by pair wearing balaclavas in Maple Ridge break-ins

Kanaka Creek students give wheelchair basketball a spin

Providing an inclusive place to play.

O’Neill proves he’s major-league ready

Maple Ridge outfielder makes St. Louis Cardinals opening-day roster.

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Port Moody Mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings set to start on April 1

Low-volume early and late ferry runs were cancelled in 2014

Most Read