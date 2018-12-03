Former Surrey Hindu priest charged with sexual assault

Rajpal Sharma, 55, is accused in connection with an offence alleged to have been committed in 2015

A former priest at a Hindu temple in Surrey is set to appear in Surrey provincial court on Dec. 14, charged with one count of sexual assault.

Rajpal Sharma, 55, is accused in connection with an offence alleged to have been committed in 2015.

Samarjit Parmar, president of the temple, told the Now-Leader that upon learning of the allegation, “right away we told him to leave” and Sharma “left on his own, he just packed up and took off.”

“It’s not a huge temple, it’s a small temple,” she said of her place of worship.

“It’s like a small family, right. Everybody knows everybody.”

The allegation against Sharma has not been proven in court.


