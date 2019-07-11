Photo by Tom Zytaruk

Former Surrey minor football coach convicted after 2017 Creep Catchers sting

John Darrell Lerfold, 65, is to set a date for sentencing on July 16 for telecommunicating to lure a child under 16

A former North Surrey Minor Football coach who was the subject of a Surrey Creep Catchers sting in 2017 has been found guilty of one count of telecommunicating to lure a child under the age 16.

John Darrell Lerfold, 65, is expected to appear in Surrey provincial court on Tuesday (July 16) to set a date for sentencing.

Ryan LaForge, president of the vigilante group now known as Safe Child Coalition, said this is “the precedent that we needed.”

“This is going to show that there’s a judge out there that sees it for what it is,” said LaForge.

homelessphoto

Ryan LaForge. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

The controversial citizen’s group has drawn fire from law authorities and academics for its efforts to weed out “potential predators” by posing as children online, arranging to meet adults who think they’ve been communicating with a child, confronting them, filming them and then posting the videos on Facebook.

Lerfold was arrested after a Creep Catcher “sting” at Guildford Town Centre on Oct. 1, 2017, after he was confronted by the group.

“He fled so it was a citizens’ arrest case,” LaForge said.

READ ALSO: Surrey Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault

READ ALSO: Creep Catcher Surrey president undeterred by privacy complaint investigation

READ ALSO: Former Surrey cop Dario Devic gets four-month ‘jail sentence to be served in the community’

In Lerfold’s case, SCC posed as a ficticious 13-year-old girl, LaForge said.

“The set up was for at Walmart. I believe he took the bus there. He decided that he wanted to leave and then so I pursued him across 152nd over in behind the Starbucks in that little centre there and that’s where we waited for police.”

“Keep in mind that in the statute, child luring does come with a mandatory one year minimum sentencing. If the trial judge decides he’ll do five years, I’ll be even happier,” an elated LaForge told the Now-Leader.

“This is our justice system saying obviously what you’re doing, we found that this person is guilty of it so how many others are, you know what I mean?”

“There’s a bunch of open cases right now.”

According to Section 172.1 of Canada’s Criminal Code, governing internet luring, the Crown must prove an accused “believes” the person he or she was communicating with was a minor. A person found guilty of luring a minor on computer is “liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than ten years,” the code states.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
For the record: Youth mental health services offered out of Golden Ears Medical Clinic
Next story
Metro Van says it will regulate cannabis greenhouse emissions

Just Posted

Metro Van says it will regulate cannabis greenhouse emissions

Maple Ridge’s Tantalus Labs first in line for permit

Maple Ridge senior selling clothing collection for youth safe house

Fundraiser in memory of former homeless youth advocate Teesha Sharma

For the record: Youth mental health services offered out of Golden Ears Medical Clinic

An article in the July 10 issue of The News, New way… Continue reading

Untrending: Nothing better than heft of holding a book

However, convenience of e-books of real benefit.

Business group launches two new shop local campaigns

More reasons to shop in Maple Ridge says BIA

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

Former Surrey minor football coach convicted after 2017 Creep Catchers sting

John Darrell Lerfold, 65, is to be sentenced July 16 for telecommunicating to lure a child under 16

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

B.C. gas prices rose with land values, but high costs still not fully clear: report

Report for BC Utilities Commission can’t fully point to why wholesale gas prices are so high

20 cats rescued after B.C. man allegedly tries to strangle them

Rescued from the Interior, 15 kittens and five cats are now in the care of Victoria Humane Society

Most Read