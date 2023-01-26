Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Victoria mayor tapped to advise the premier on housing solutions

Lisa Helps appointed Premier David Eby’s housing solutions adviser

Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps has a new gig – and it doesn’t involve bike lanes.

Helps has been appointed as the premier’s housing solutions adviser.

The role will see her work with Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon, stakeholders and partners to help design and develop the BC Builds program – an initiative to build housing for middle-income families, individuals and seniors.

“The current reality is that many people in our province struggle to find housing, even if they earn a good income,” said Premier David Eby in a statement. “I’m very pleased that Lisa Helps has agreed to use her years of leadership to help us work on innovative solutions.”

