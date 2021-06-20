Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

A Fort St. John man has been arrested after report of him allegedly inviting children to touch him sexually on Saturday (June 19).

RCMP said they were called to a park in the 11000-block of 96 Street in Fort St. John at about 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man had trying to solicit two children to touch him sexually in exchange for a video game card.

Witnessed identified the suspect for police and a 32-year-old man was taken into custody, where he remains. He has not yet been charged.

Mounties are encouraging parents to speak with their children about what to do in such incidents, noting that in this case, the children’s response – to tell a trusted adult right away – was correct.

Any witnesses are asked to call RCMP at 250-787-8140 and cite file 2021-5571.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP