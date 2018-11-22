FortisBC is asking customers to turn down the thermostat and cut back on hot water use to preserve natural gas supply. (CORGI HomePlan/Flickr)

FortisBC warns extended cold snap could lead to natural gas shortage

Supply has been down since an Enbridge pipeline ruptured in Prince George on Oct. 9

A warm start to winter and preventative measures have helped B.C. conserve its natural gas supply, but FortisBC says it’s not out of the woods yet.

The utility has been dealing with shortages since an Enbridge pipeline ruptured near Prince George on Oct. 9.

The line operated at 50 per cent for weeks until the federal regulator allowed the company to raise operating capacity to 85 per cent on Nov. 17.

READ MORE: Enbridge says it’s increasing gas flows in repaired B.C. pipeline

Although FortisBC called the news positive in a Thursday update, it said the province would “still not receive as much gas as it normally expects” from Enbridge.

A cold snap could worsen the situation, the utility said, and leave it in a position where “demand is outpacing supply.”

That could leave larger industrial and commercial clients with a shortage.

“We’ve done extensive work, both internally and with the British Columbia Utilities Commission, to prepare for any sort of service disruption,” CEO Roger Dall’Antonia said.

“While the risk has decreased, it’s still present until the pipeline returns to normal service. If we work together to conserve natural gas, we can continue to reduce this risk.”

FortisBC recommends turning down the thermostat a few degrees and cutting back on the amount of hot water being used to reduce natural gas use at home.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elections BC may allow more time to cast referendum ballots due to postal strike
Next story
Jarrod Bacon has ‘ongoing influence in the gang environment,’ says parole board

Just Posted

Chair and vice-chair elected at inaugural school board meeting in Maple Ridge

Trustees Korleen Carreras and Elaine Yamamoto will be taking on the new roles

Drew Scott gives shout out to Maple Ridge schools at WE Day

Property Brothers star is a Thomas Haney secondary alumnus

Public meeting set to discuss more career firefighters

Critics say Pitt Meadows taxpayers can’t afford more

Better relationship starts with mayors

Heads of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows carpooling, working on airport

Letter: ‘Adding firefighters right direction’

‘Pitt Meadows has changed significantly.’

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Surrey’s free hospital parking won’t catch on elsewhere

Interior Health not looking to follow the Surrey model for regional hospitals

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Most Read