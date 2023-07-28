Foundry Ridge Meadows plans free outdoor summer excursions for youth

Carl Tryon was one of the more than a dozen youths that participated in the July 26 Foundry Ridge Meadows trip to WildPlay in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Kayla Slaney is an employment specialist with the Foundry Ridge Meadows and participated in the July 26 Foundry trip to WildPlay in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Crystal Matheson was one of the supervisors that participated in the July 26 Foundry Ridge Meadows trip to WildPlay in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Kayla Slaney is an employment specialist with the Foundry Ridge Meadows and participated in the July 26 Foundry trip to WildPlay in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Foundry Ridge Meadows is trying to get local youth to go outside and experience nature as much as possible this summer.

This Community Services program recently conducted a field trip to WildPlay in Maple Ridge, where more than a dozen youths spent the afternoon conquering obstacle courses high in the treetops.

But this is only one of the trips that Foundry Ridge Meadows has planned for this summer, explained Foundry supervisor Natasha Etherington.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge gets $1.8 million to keep youth from gangs, guns

On Aug. 10, the Foundry will be hosting a two-hour guided hike through Golden Ears Provincial Park.

This trip comes as the result of a partnership between Foundry BC and BC Parks, and will involve a park ranger taking the kids along one of the provincial park trails, where they can enjoy the outdoors and learn a lot about local nature.

“For kids with anxiety and other mental health issues, exercise is really important,” said Etherington. “Getting out in nature is healing, it’s therapeutic. We want youth to have opportunities where they can experience new things and learn about new things.”

READ ALSO: New B.C. pilot project aims to help youth in crisis

Going on the guided hike is free to youth between the ages of 12 and 24, with space for 20 kids to participate.

Transportation to and from the park is provided, with pickup taking place at the Foundry Ridge Meadows office at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Lunch will be provided as part of the hike, and the youth will be returned to Foundry Ridge Meadows at 1:30 p.m.

To register for the guided hike, call 604-380-3133.

Communitymaple ridgeSummer