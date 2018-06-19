Four arrested in police takedown in Langley

Monday night arrests result of firearms investigation by Vancouver Police Department

Four men were arrested in a dramatic takedown by Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers in Langley Monday night.

The VPD said it was acting on a tip about a firearm related offence.

Officers located the suspects near 94B Avenue and 204 Street in Langley before 11 p.m.

VPD’s emergency response team, including a VPD canine officer, conducted a high-risk vehicle stop.

Officers used “loud distraction devices during the arrest, which had mistakenly been reported as gun shots” said VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Four men were arrested and two firearms were recovered.

There was minor vehicle damage sustained during the arrest and one suspect received medical care for a dog bite, the VPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation continues and the four men remain in custody.

