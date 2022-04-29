Cadets carry flowers at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 29, 2022. The Department of National Defence says it’s investigating an incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Cadets carry flowers at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 29, 2022. The Department of National Defence says it’s investigating an incident involving a vehicle at the Royal Military College campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Four cadets dead after incident at Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ont.

Few details released about tragic incident on campus

Four cadets at the Royal Military College have died in a “tragic” incident at the institution’s campus in Kingston, Ont., the Department of National Defence said Friday.

Few details were released about what happened on the campus located on the Point Frederick peninsula, where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River, but the government department said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Friday.

“Four RMC Cadets have passed away as a result of this tragic incident,” it said in a written statement.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) is currently investigating, with assistance from the Kingston Police. As the investigation is in its initial stage, no further detail can be provided at this time.”

The loss of lives was being felt across the Royal Military College community, the department said.

“RMC’s first priority is to ensure our naval and officer cadets, staff, faculty, and families are cared for and supported,” it said. “We extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time.”

Kingston police said its officers were on the scene to help the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service and noted that the investigation was “in its infancy.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Don’t expect justice or fairness’: B.C. author wins prize for book on sexism in military school

Military

Previous story
Chilliwack man raising money for body armour to protect volunteers in Ukraine
Next story
Flyer beware: B.C. court dismisses lawsuit against WestJet over expired flight credits

Just Posted

Police on the scene of a shooting incident on 124th Avenue in Maple Ridge on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
UPDATE: White car seen leaving scene of Maple Ridge murder

Dignitaries line up to speak at the grand opening of the new Community Services building in Maple Ridge on Thursday, April 28. (Myriah McGill/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Red carpet rolled out for the grand opening of new Community Services building in Maple Ridge

Gary Singh, 59, was one of the first customers at UpCycle, where he picked up a couple of T-shirts, a pair of shorts, and insoles for his shoes. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Salvation Army boutique opens in Maple Ridge where no money is necessary

Golden Meadows Honey Farm will be at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Golden Meadows Honey Farm/Special to The News)
Bringing sweetness to the Ridge Meadows Home Show