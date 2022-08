Route will be closed Monday to Thursday of the coming week

Map showing area of road closure. (Special to The News)

Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows will be closed to traffic for four days in the coming week.

The closure will take effect from Monday, Aug. 15 until Thursday, Aug. 18 near 203rd Street.

During the closure, a detour via McKechnie Road, Connecting Road and Sharpe Road will be in effect.

Paving work is being done as part of the 2022 Capital Works roads upgrades.

