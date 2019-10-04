Four days to vote early in Maple Ridge, before the big election day

Or, you can vote up to Oct. 15 at Elections Canada office

If you’re not going to be in town during Canada’s big voting day on Oct. 21, you’ve got four other earlier options for advance voting in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

Advance polls take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., from Friday, Oct. 11 to Monday, Oct. 14, inclusive, according to the Elections Canada website.

There are six locations for advance voting but those locations are determined by where you live and are specified on the voter information cards that have now been delivered to all households. And unlike provincial elections, you have to vote at the location specified on your voter information card.

When it comes to regular voting day, there will be 28 poll locations open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Those all will be specified on the voter information cards.

When it comes to voting on election day, Oct. 21, the location will be the Maple Ridge Seniors Centre at 12148 – 224th St. with hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

But there’s another way to vote early as well – by dropping into the Elections Canada office before Tuesday, Oct. 15, before 6 p.m., using the special ballot process. In Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, the Elections Canada office is located at 19198 Lougheed Hwy.

When voting, people are encouraged to bring their voter information cards along with personal ID. But if people forget their cards, they can still vote provided they have proper ID, said returning officer Kathleen Ann Booth.

This election, there are 79,356 eligible voters on the list of electors in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

If you’ll be out of the country on the big day, you can also vote by mail, providing you apply to be able to so by 6 p.m. Oct. 15. To apply, go on to the Elections Canada website.


