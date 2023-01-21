Police are investigating a targeted shooting in Abbotsford on Saturday night (Jan. 21). (File photo by Dale Klippenstein)

Four men injured in targeted shooting in Abbotsford, police say

Incident took place Saturday night; victims injuries not life-threatening

Four men were injured in what police are calling a targeted shooting Saturday night (Jan. 21) in Abbotsford.

A press release from the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says patrol officers responded at 7:42 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 28700 block of King Road (east of Bradner Road, near King Road Traditional Elementary).

The release states that officers “identified a scene” and found four victims – all in their 20s – who had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The initial investigation suggests that the shooting was targeted, police say. No further details have been released.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage along King Road between 7 and 8:30 p.m. to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

