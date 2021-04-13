A sign to students outside Pitt Meadows secondary. The school is not currently listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposures. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Four more Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19

Cases at three public schools and Maple Ridge Christian

There are three schools with new COVID-19 exposures in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District, and a fourth at a private school.

• Golden Ears elementary, April 6

• Pitt Meadows elementary, March 31 and April 1

• Thomas Haney secondary March 31 and April 1

These are schools where there has been a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19, and the date of the exposure event.

There were also exposure events at Maple Ridge Christian School on April 6 and 7.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.

