Four more Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19

There are three schools with new COVID-19 exposures in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District, and a fourth at a private school.
• Golden Ears elementary, April 6
• Pitt Meadows elementary, March 31 and April 1
• Thomas Haney secondary March 31 and April 1
These are schools where there has been a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19, and the date of the exposure event.
There were also exposure events at Maple Ridge Christian School on April 6 and 7.
Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.
The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.
Is there more to the story? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.