Photo: Submitted

Photo: Submitted

4 Nelson students arrested after messy grad prank closes school

A big mess shut down L.V. Rogers

Four students have been arrested after a graduation prank that went too far resulted in the closure of Nelson’s high school.

The Nelson Police Department said in a release Thursday that the basement, main level and third floor of L.V. Rogers were defaced with shaving cream, glitter, ketchup, mustard, food dye, sugar, flour, rice and approximately 80 raw eggs late Sunday evening.

LVR was closed Monday as staff and parents cleaned up the mess, while police interviewed nearly 20 students.

Of those students, four were arrested and released. Police say they are considering charges.

The incident occurred after L.V. Rogers held small cap and gown ceremonies for its Grade 12 students last week, and one day after the school’s annual cavalcade that sees grads paraded through Nelson’s downtown.

 

Photo: Submitted

Photo: Submitted

A hallway at Nelson’s L.V. Rogers, which students decorated with shaving cream and glitter. The vandalism forced the shut down of the school Monday. Photo: Submitted

A hallway at Nelson’s L.V. Rogers, which students decorated with shaving cream and glitter. The vandalism forced the shut down of the school Monday. Photo: Submitted

Previous story
MPs’ study of systemic racism in policing concludes RCMP needs new model
Next story
Maple Ridge fawn in Langley wildlife sanctuary after separation from mother

Just Posted

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced a lottery for vaccinated Albertans. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Our View: If a lottery would help promote vaccines, why not hold one?

Getting to 80 per cent vaccinations could be easier with a couple million-dollar prizes

A fawn separated from his mother by a well-meaning homeowner in Maple Ridge is a cautionary tale, say Conservation officers and staff at Langley’s Critter Care wildlife sanctuary. (Critter Care/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Maple Ridge fawn in Langley wildlife sanctuary after separation from mother

Wildlife officials say moving a fawn is not a good idea

This years Rotary Duck Race was held online . (The News files)
Maple Ridge resident wins Rotary Duck Race grand prize

Thousands raised for local youth, seniors groups and organizations – but less than in previous years

Maple Ridge council is considering the next 147 townhomes at the Provenance development. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Council considers Polygon townhouse development in Maple Ridge

Another 147 units in complex at Pazarena Place

The red circle is where Wednesday morning’s earthquake originated from. (Google Maps - Volcano Discovery.com)
Magnitude 2.1 earthquake rumbles Ridge

Wednesday afternoon’s quake epi-centre was 11 km north-east of Maple Ridge

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

A hallway at Nelson’s L.V. Rogers, which students decorated with shaving cream and glitter. The vandalism forced the shut down of the school Monday. Photo: Submitted
4 Nelson students arrested after messy grad prank closes school

A big mess shut down L.V. Rogers

Thousands of protesters make their way through the downtown core during a Black Lives Matter protest in Ottawa, Friday June 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MPs’ study of systemic racism in policing concludes RCMP needs new model

Chair of the House public safety committee says it’s time for a reckoning on ‘quasi-military’ structure

A case filled with packages of boneless chicken breasts is shown in a grocery store Sunday, May 10, 2020, in southeast Denver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski
One million chickens euthanized during labour dispute at Quebec slaughterhouse

Premier says waste amounts to 13 per cent of the province’s chicken production thrown in the garbage

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister speaks at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Provincial leaders want more federal money for health care, plan to meet in fall

Premiers ask Ottawa to increase its share of overall health spending to 35 per cent from 22 per cent

A section of the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies is seen west of Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, June 17, 2021. A joint federal-provincial review has denied an application for an open-pit coal mine in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, saying its impacts on the environment and Indigenous rights aren’t worth the economic benefits it would bring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Panel says Grassy Mountain coal mine in Alberta Rockies not in public interest

Public hearings on the project in southern Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass region were held last fall

An old growth cedar stands in a cut-block within the Caycuse Valley. More than 100 prominent Canadians, have signed an open letter calling for the immediate protection of all remaining old-growth forests in B.C. (Submitted)
Brian Mulroney and Greta Thunberg among 100 celebrities pushing to save B.C. old growth

List includes Indigenous leaders, scientists, authors, Oscar winners

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on Friday, February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
U.S. border restrictions to remain in place until at least July 21

Safety minister says Canada, U.S. extending restrictions on non-essential international travel

Most Read