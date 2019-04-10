Emergency responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. the call came in regarding multiple injuries from the four vehicles, and extensive vehicle damage, at 216th Street and 128th Avenue.

Four people were transported to hospital by ambulance, one to Royal Columbian Hospital, and six people were involved in the crash. A woman carrying a toddler got into an ambulance.

Conservation officer Todd Hunter was among the first on scene, and provided basic first aid to one of the accident victims,who had left her vehicle and was lying on the ground. He also saw to other accident victims before emergency responders arrived.

There was one car, one pickup and two SUVs involved.

More details as they become available.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

