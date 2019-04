Old Dewdney Trunk Road will be closed Wednesday to clear accident

Pitt Meadows firefighters were on the scene of a four-vehicle accident on Dewdney Trunk Road on Wednesday evening. (Contributed)

Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows will be closed during the Wednesday evening commute after a four-vehicle accident.

At approximately 5 p.m., emergency responders were called to an accident involving four vehicles.

Two had landed in a ditch, and one was partially submerged under water.

All occupants got out of the vehicles safely, according to reports.

• More details as they become available.