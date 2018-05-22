Kulwinder Gill of Abbotsford was killed in April 2009.

Fourth man pleads guilty to 2009 hit-and-run murder in Abbotsford

Gurpreet Atwal among group involved in the killing of Kulwinder Gill

The fourth and final man charged with a 2009 hit-and-run murder in Abbotsford pleaded guilty today (Tuesday) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Gurpreet Atwal, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kulwinder Gill, 42.

Kulwinder had been out for a walk with her husband, Iqbal Gill, on April 27, 2009, when she was struck by a pickup truck in the rural area of Townshipline and Bell roads, east of Highway 11, in Abbotsford.

Responding officers were flagged down by her husband, who led them to a water-filled ditch, where Kulwinder had been thrown by the impact.

A suspect vehicle with signs of damage was seized by police on acreage several blocks away.

The incident was initially believed to be a hit-and-run collision, but police soon began investigating it as a suspicious death.

Gill, Atwal and two other men – Sukhpal Johal and Jaspreet Sohi – were charged in April 2013.

READ MORE: Charges laid in 2009 murder of Kulwinder Gill of Abbotsford

Sohi, 33, of Surrey pleaded guilty in October 2015 to a charge of being an accessory to murder after the fact and was sentenced to time served plus one day in jail. A first-degree murder charge was stayed.

Johal, 32, of Surrey pleaded guilty in June 2016, also to a conspiracy charge, and received a 10-year sentence. After he was give double credit for time already served, he was left with three and a half years in prison.

Gill, 55, pleaded guilty in October 2017 to conspiracy to commit murder and received a 10-year sentence, after being granted seven years credit for time served.

READ MORE: Man involved in hit-and-run murder of wife sentenced to 10 years

Evidence so far presented in court has been under a publication ban because Atwal’s trial – which had initially been scheduled to take place last month – had not yet taken place.

Atwal’s sentencing hearing is slated to take place Aug. 27.

Previous story
Maple Ridge landmark properties up for sale
Next story
VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

Just Posted

Revamped patio part of Maple Ridge’s downtown plan

Goal is to make the downtown a lively place

Maple Ridge landmark properties up for sale

On either side of Lougheed Highway at entrance to downtown

Tyler O’Neill homers in three straight games

Slugger from Maple Ridge back in the Majors

Studying addiction and mental health in the elderly

Maple Ridge masters student co-authors papers

Burnett St. modular housing application to Maple Ridge council

First reading for rezoning on Tuesday.

Maple Ridge tech company will power Uber Elevate

Moli and Uber announce RD partnership

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

Will Taylor Swift’s high concert ticket prices stop scalpers?

Move by artist comes as B.C. looks to how to regulate scalpers and bots reselling concert tickets

36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire

As warmer weather nears, chief fire officer Kevin Skrepnek says too soon to forecast summer

Ariana Grande sends message of hope on anniversary of Manchester bombing

Prince William joins survivors and emergency workers for remembrance service

Fraser River “vulnerable” to any additional inflows: River Forecast Centre

Two dairy farms have already been relocated from evacuated areas

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

Richmond RCMP appeal for info after man allegedly gropes young girl

A 74-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault

Most Read