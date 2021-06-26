(Photo by James Day on Unsplash)

Fraser Health cancels vaccine appointments at Abbotsford clinic today due to extreme heat

Only one clinic affected, Fraser Health working to re-book appointments

Fraser Health cancelled all vaccination appointments at the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre after 1 p.m. today due to extreme-heat concerns.

The health authority is currently re-booking appointments at the clinic, citing safety concerns as the heat wave is causing elevated internal temperatures in the building.

This is the only building currently being affected, said Curtis Harling, senior communications consultant for Fraser Health.

“Going forward with the Abbotsford clinic, we’re having to do some consultations, trying to figure out what’s going to happen in the days to come,” Harling said. “That’s still being decided right now.”

Those with scheduled appointments affected by this decision may call 1-833-838-2323 to re-book their appointment, or walk-in to another location.

People attending clinics today are being reminded to take health precautions in the heat, such as wearing sunscreen and drinking water.

