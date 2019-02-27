The City of Surrey removed pay parking on its streets around the hospital, and to some extent at city hall, ahead of a Surrey council vote to approve the move. (Lauren Collins/Black Press Media files)

Fraser Health considers changing how you pay for hospital parking

The health authority said it plans to try a ‘pay-as-you-exit’ system first in Surrey

Fraser Health is considering a better way to charge for parking at hospitals.

At a public board meeting on Tuesday, chair Jim Sinclair told Surrey residents staff are looking at updating the current system in which one pays for an estimated amount of time when one arrives, in favour of paying for the amount of time you have stayed when you are ready to leave.

By paying as someone exits, Sinclair said, it would get rid of any time pressure patients and their families feel.

Surrey Memorial Hospital would be the first to try this new model, a Fraser Health spokesperson told Black Press Media.

READ MORE: End ‘exploitative’ parking fees at Lower Mainland hospitals, group says

READ MORE: To pay or not to pay is a question of good health

Advocacy groups have called for lower parking fees at hospitals for years. In January, a non-profit organization called HospitalPayParking.ca urged health authorities to move to free parking, saying the fees “exploit” people when they are at their when they are at lowest or weakest.

Pay parking in Fraser Health hospitals brought in $14.9 million of its $3.5-billion budget last year.

Staff can waive parking fees if they pose a genuine challenge for patients and families. It did so for 5,200 parking passes on compassionate grounds in a six-month period of 2018. Some hospitals also offer subsidized rates for those with financial need.

Other improvements announced at the board meeting included adding better signage to parking lots to explain what is required to contact Fraser Health with hardship concerns.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Avalanche stops trains between Sacramento, Reno
Next story
RCMP recover detonated pipe bomb in Banff National Park

Just Posted

Crews respond to another fire at Anita Place Tent City

Witnesses heard three to four explosions at camp on 223rd Street in Maple Ridge.

How to avoid being scammed, free session for seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Better Business Bureau will be going through the top ten scams that affect Canadians

Hearts of inspiration commemorate Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

Webster’s Corners elementary wrote inspirational messages on hearts

Maple Ridge camp opens doors after police leave

People walking in without verification check

Corrections officers to stand trial in 2020

Four charged in connection with incident at Maple Ridge prison

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Snowfall warning for parts of Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

B.C. NDP challenged on their selective oil tanker opposition

Ferries greater threat to killer whales, opposition MLAs say

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Woman in her 40s remains in critical condition after Fraser Valley shooting

RCMP say this was not a random incident and a suspect is at large

Fraser Health considers changing how you pay for hospital parking

The health authority said it plans to try a ‘pay-as-you-exit’ system first in Surrey

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Most Read