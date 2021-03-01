Hospital outbreaks included in Fraser Health update Feb. 28, 2021. (Black Press file)

Hospital outbreaks included in Fraser Health update Feb. 28, 2021. (Black Press file)

Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at Chilliwack General and Surrey Memorial

The medicine units are temporarily closed but ERs remain open, according to Fraser Health update

The ER departments at Surrey Memorial and Chilliwack General Hospitals remain open but COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in a medicine unit at each site.

One patient at Surrey Memorial and five patients at Chilliwack General tested positive.

“The outbreaks are limited to one unit at each hospital. The units are temporarily closed to admissions,” according to the Fraser Health release fired off late Sunday (Feb. 28) afternoon.

Enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients was underway.

“The emergency departments at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Chilliwack General Hospital remain open.

“Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected units about the outbreaks, and in addition, has informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information.”

The variants are showing up in local schools. Following investigation and additional testing at schools after COVID-19 variants of concern were initially identified at École Woodward Hill and Surrey Traditional Elementary School, one individual from Woodward Hill in Surrey and two from Surrey Traditional tested positive for a variant of concern.

One class at Woodward Hill is already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 4, and two classes at Surrey Traditional will self-isolate until March 4. Both schools remain open.

“Mass testing of affected classrooms was also initiated at James Ardiel Elementary and Tamanawis Secondary in response to a variant exposure, and no new cases were identified at either of these schools. No positive cases were found in any additional testing of school-related close contacts of variants of concern.”

All close contacts of these cases have been self-isolating and will remain in isolation. Case and contact management is ongoing.

“As these are variants that are new to our communities and more easily transmissible, Fraser Health is working to identify any further connected variant cases to ensure immediate isolation and case management to prevent ongoing transmission.”

The variant strains can transmit more easily but do not interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines, nor affect health officials’ ability to test for it.

The outbreak is over at George Derby Centre in Burnaby after multi-pronged strategies employed to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.

For more see fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

READ MORE: Cases on the rise again in Fraser Health

READ MORE: Food plant in Abby closes again

Do you have something to add to thisstory, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusFraser Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous consent must come first and last for B.C. industrial projects
Next story
Medical care robots being made with 3D origami in B.C. lab

Just Posted

Hospital outbreaks included in Fraser Health update Feb. 28, 2021. (Black Press file)
Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at Chilliwack General and Surrey Memorial

The medicine units are temporarily closed but ERs remain open, according to Fraser Health update

Conservative MP Marc Dalton (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MP votes no to NDP Pharmacare bill

Maple Ridge city councillor disappointed

.
SHARE: Stunning vistas of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

City hall is asking for public input on its greenhouse gas reduction plans.
Maple Ridge wants citizen input on greenhouse gas targets

City hall to host an online webinar on Thursday

Pitt Meadows United Church has a new Expression Station, to create a record of people’s feelings during this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to The News)
Closed by COVID-19, Pitt Meadows church offers Expression Station

Say what you need to say in this pandemic time, offers United Church

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 vaccination set to start for B.C. seniors aged 80-plus

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)
With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

(Black Press file photo)
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A GoFundMe campaign for Riley Stevens and his family has raised more than $5,700 since launching last week. (Contributed photo)
White Rock mom of sick tot ‘totally blown away’ by donations, offers help

GoFundMe campaign to help family of Riley Stevens crests $5,700

Sewage plant in Lower Mainland, operated by Metro Vancouver. (Metro Vancouver screenshot)
‘Poop tracker’ launches as researchers test Lower Mainland sewage water for COVID-19

‘Studying the virus in wastewater allows researchers to look at an entire population…’

(Pxhere)
Compensation fund opens for B.C. students negatively affected by incorrect exam marks

Marks for 2019 provincial exams were incorrectly tabulated

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Time to check the mail: Every household to receive a Canada Post postcard this spring

Postcard can be mail for free to any address in Canada

Most Read