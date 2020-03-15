Fraser Health limits hospital visitors to slow spread of COVID-19

Fraser Health was among the first health authorities in B.C. to see COVID-19 cases

Fraser Health is cutting down on visitors to its hospitals as B.C.’s health officials recommend social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a Sunday afternoon update, the health authority said visitors to emergency departments and outpatient clinics to one adult caregiver or support person. The in-patient areas will be limited to two adult caregivers or support people and visitors to palliative areas will be on a case-by-case basis.

More than two dozen of B.C.’s 73 COVID-19 cases have been in Fraser Health, a region stretches from White Rock to Hope, and includes the municipalities Delta, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

CoronavirusFraser Health