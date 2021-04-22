Masks are now mandatory from Grades 4 to 12. (The News files)

Fraser Health lists three new Maple Ridge schools for COVID-19 exposures

Hammond, Yennadon and Alexander Robinson listed

On Wednesday Fraser Health listed three new schools listed in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district as having COVID-19 exposure events.

There are 11 schools in the district that have been attended by a person with a confirmed case of the virus, and are listed by the health authority.

The new exposure events are:

• Alexander Robinson elementary, April 12

• Hammond elementary, April 12, 13 and 15

• Yennadon elementary, April 13, 14 and 15

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

