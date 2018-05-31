Fraser River flood watch threat over in Maple Ridge

The Fraser River has dropped, down to below 5.5 metres at the Mission gauge and the high streamflow advisory is over.

As a result, Maple Ridge has closed its emergency operations centre and cancelled the evacuation advisory notice issued in the middle of May for people living along Wharf Street.

City crews however will keep patrolling the dikes along the Fraser and people are being advised to be careful because the river is still running high.

Meanwhile, the city wants to prepare for any future emergencies recruiting more volunteers to join its Emergency Support Services program.

“This is a way that you can help your neighbours impacted by an emergency in their time of need,” the city said in a release. Open houses are planned in the future, but if you would like to sign up right away, contact the city’s emergency program coordinator Patrick Cullen, at pcullen@mapleridge.ca.

The city also wants to thank residents who shared information during the recent flood watch of the 2018 freshet.