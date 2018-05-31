Fraser River level has dropped but it’s still running fast. (THE NEWS/files)

Fraser River flood watch threat over in Maple Ridge

Water readings down at Mission gauge

The Fraser River has dropped, down to below 5.5 metres at the Mission gauge and the high streamflow advisory is over.

As a result, Maple Ridge has closed its emergency operations centre and cancelled the evacuation advisory notice issued in the middle of May for people living along Wharf Street.

City crews however will keep patrolling the dikes along the Fraser and people are being advised to be careful because the river is still running high.

Meanwhile, the city wants to prepare for any future emergencies recruiting more volunteers to join its Emergency Support Services program.

“This is a way that you can help your neighbours impacted by an emergency in their time of need,” the city said in a release. Open houses are planned in the future, but if you would like to sign up right away, contact the city’s emergency program coordinator Patrick Cullen, at pcullen@mapleridge.ca.

The city also wants to thank residents who shared information during the recent flood watch of the 2018 freshet.

Previous story
Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest
Next story
Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Just Posted

Fraser River flood watch threat over in Maple Ridge

Water readings down at Mission gauge

Tyler O’Neill living the dream

The latest Maple Ridge professional athlete

Woman claims man in downtown Maple Ridge punched her in face

Police confirmed Thursday an investigation is active.

News Views: Three choices

The NDP government unveiled the options for the Nov. 30 mail-in referendum on Wednesday.

Rare tribute concert celebrates Floyd and the “Fab Four”

PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd and The Day Trippers: Vancouver’s Own Beatles Experience performing at the ACT

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

UPDATED: Richmond man charged with sex assault using Taser, kidnapping

42 year-old man is facing seven charges

Most Read