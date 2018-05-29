Fraser River levels are starting to recede. (THE NEWS/files)

Fraser River levels starting to drop, says Maple Ridge

Spring runoff has now peaked

Maple Ridge residents who live near the Fraser River can relax, for now.

The 2018 spring runoff has run its course and the Fraser River will begin slowly receding over the next 10 days.

The City of Maple Ridge issued the update following the latest news from the B.C. River Forecast Centre on Monday.

City officials are still watching the water, however, and have the emergency operations centre still at Level 1.

“The EOC will be active until the river levels have receded below the thresholds established in our local flood response program,” the city said Monday.

On May 16, the city issued a flood advisory to 50 homes and businesses along Wharf Street in Hammond, telling people to prepare in case the river overflows. That’s still in place, according to the city.

Another update will be provided on Thursday.

