Fraser River predicted to rise in early June

The City of Maple Ridge is warning residents to be careful while they are on or around the Fraser River in early June.

The BC River Forecast Centre says Fraser River water levels will rise over the coming ten days as part of the normal spring Freshet.

Peak water levels are projected through the this weekend and into early next week. The projected rise is below the triggers for the Maple Ridge Flood Response Plan, however the river level will be high and the water is moving swiftly with some debris in the flow.

If you are engaging in recreation on, or near, the Fraser River the city recommends you be mindful of the risks. In particular, you should keep a close eye on youngsters and your pets, who could get swept into the water.

For people who are planning boating on the Fraser River, please be aware of the debris flow. Submerged logs are sometimes deceptively low in the water. Boat operators and guest should wear a life vest at all times while on the water.

For more information, including live gauges, see the city’s flood safety checklist page at mapleridge.ca