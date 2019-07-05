Dalton Silver, with Sumas First Nation, at announcement in Pitt Meadows, Friday. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS) Dalton Silver, with Sumas First Nation, at announcement in Pitt Meadows, Friday. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Fraser salmon agreement announced in Pitt Meadows

First Nations, Fisheries will share in management

The federal government and B.C. First Nations reached a joint agreement on managing salmon in the Fraser River on Friday.

The pact was made between the Fraser Salmon Management Council, which represents 76 First Nations bands along the Fraser River, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

A news release from Fisheries, called it a “landmark agreement that signals a signifcant change,” for relationships between the two, in managing the Fraser River salmon.

“We’ve long fought for our rightful place at the table in the management of fisheries resources that are critical to our communities’ well being. We look forward to working collaboratively on behalf of Fraser salmon,” said Darren Haskell, president of the council.

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was at the announcement at Katzie First Nation in Pitt Meadows. The agreement is called Fraser Salmon Collaborative Management Agreement.

“Not only does this renewed collaboration help secure the sustainability of our fisheries for the long term. It ensures … decisions made are based shared principles for the protection and conservation of Fraser salmon stocks,” Wilkinson said.

 


Fraser salmon agreement announced in Pitt Meadows

First Nations, Fisheries will share in management

